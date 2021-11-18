The holiday season officially arrives Saturday in New Castle.
The centerpiece of the day’s activities will be the Hometown Holiday Parade, which steps off from the Columbus Innerbelt at 3 p.m. The parade will proceed up Croton Avenue, turn left onto East Washington Street then head to Kennedy Square.
Before and after the parade, there will be activities to enjoy, culminating with the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree and fireworks at 5:30 p.m.
Here is a list of activities that are planned for the day.
1 to 2 p.m. — Christmas music by Grandview Soul, The Confluence
2 p.m. — Candy bag decorating activity provide by The New Castle Public Library, Zambelli Park
2 p.m. — Dragonfly Balloons artists creating and giving out air-filled creations, Zambelli Park
2 p.m. — Lawrence County Flow Collective performing a hula hoop show, Zambelli Park
2 p.m. — Live music from New Creation Free Methodist Church, Kennedy Square. The church also will be collecting Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes opposite the main stage.
2 p.m. — Various food vendors and food trucks from Zambelli Park to the Lawrence County Community YMCA.
2 p.m. — Family activity in front of the YMCA
3 p.m. — Parade begins
Following parade — Pop-up festival featuring face painting and various activities and crafts
5 p.m. — Entertainment in front of the tree on Kennedy Square. Performances include a sax solo by Jimmy Lombardo of The Dorals; a performance by Brett Rodgers, who is playing Buddy in the upcoming New Castle Playhouse production “Elf: The Musical;” a Spanish performance by Hannah D’Egidio on guitar; and additional performances by Anton Green and Allyson R. Hood, Antonio Ford, Kali Davies-Anderson, Amiliana Ford, Mark and Kassie McConnell, and a special appearance from the regional Pittsburgh band Totally 80’s.
5:30 p.m. — Lighting of Christmas tree, followed by a fireworks show by Pyrotecnico.
Also Saturday, Holy Spirit Parish will have its Christmas Festival from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the parish hall, 124 N. Beaver St., across from St. Mary Church.
The event features crafters and vendors, free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus from 10 to 11 a.m. (bring your own camera), a basket raffle, sales of popcorn jars and greeting card to benefit Friends of Catholic Education, a frozen food sale (stuffed cabbage, pierogies, sauce, meatballs, wedding soup, Easter bread) and hot food (cavatelli with meatball, meatball sandwich, eggplant sandwich and homemade pizza).
