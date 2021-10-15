The City of New Castle is holding a pre-application workshop for its small business grant program on Monday.
The city received a $126,000 grant from the state Department of Community & Economic Development to respond to the impacts of the coronavirus. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $10,000. All requirements, including a list of ineligible businesses, are detailed in the application.
The city will begin accepting applications on Oct. 20 from small businesses interested in seeking funds to assist in their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The grant application packet is available on the city’s webpage at www.newcastlepa.org/2021/09/cdbg-application-for-business-relief/. The workshop will be held virtually on GoToMeeting from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/245699581. You can also dial in using your phone at (872) 240-3212 with access code: 245-699-581.
Interested applicants can join the workshop from their computer, tablet or smartphone. However, the presentation is best viewed on a computer or tablet. No reservations are needed.
“Our consultants will be explaining how to complete the application, what documents you’ll need to submit and answer your questions,” Mayor Chris Frye said. “I strongly encourage any business that is considering applying for funds to participate in this workshop.”
Frye said a video recording of the workshop will be posted to the city’s website later that week for anyone to view the presentation at their convenience.
The city anticipates accepting completed applications beginning October 20. Businesses that are approved to receive a grant will be notified beginning in mid-November and approvals will continue until the funding runs out.
For more information, contact Shawn Anderson, city director of community and economic development, at (724) 656-3505 or by email at sanderson@newcastlepa.org.
