New Castle's city council is extending its Act 47 exit plan by 18 months, a reversal of its decision a week ago
The announcement was made on social media Sunday afternoon by councilman Bryan Cameron.
"After a thorough dialogue with the Act 47 teams and representative of the Department of Community (and) Economical Development regarding the advantages and disadvantages of an 18-month extension, New Castle City Council has determined to exercise this one-time fiscal option that allows us to utilize ($300,000) for operations," the release posted by Cameron said.
New Castle entered Act 47 in 2007 after the state determined the city fit four of the 11 criteria needed to qualify for financially distressed status. A law passed this year gave Act 47 municipalities the option of extending its designation by 18 months. Since council decided to move forward with the extension, the city will have until February 2024 to exit Act 47. Their previous deadline was August 2022. Council president Tom Smith justified the previous denial by saying the administration lacked fiscal responsibility.
When council announced last Monday it was not extending the deadline, Mayor Chris Frye claimed the next day the city could miss out on $2.6 million in tax revenue due to the council's decision to decline the extension.
"Any initial hesitation of an 18-month extension was due to our growing concern that Mayor Frye would continue the irresponsible spending and failure to follow all the Act 47 exit plan," the post read. "We have been assured that all the mandates will be strictly monitored and enforced."
Cameron's post on Sunday called those claims "inaccurate" and "irresponsible." The Act 47 team clarified last week the extension would reallocate $300,000 from the capital fund to operations.
"With a challenging 2021 budget process ahead, (the) city council is unwilling to consider cuts in public safety, public works and other essential services," the post continued.
The Act 47 team will now draft an amendment to the city's three-year exit plan for city council approval. The city will also need to petition the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas to accommodate for the tax rate. The city was sent a non-compliance letter from the Act 47 team earlier last month. They had to take steps to comply with four areas of non-compliance in order to avoid state sanctions.
"Once again, we call on Mayor Frye to be a good steward of tax dollars and our working partner in advancing New Castle forward towards the exit of Act 47," the statement closed.
