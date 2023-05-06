The City of New Castle is starting to crack down on private residential garbage services being advertised on social media.
During Thursday’s council meeting, Solicitor Ted Saad said the city has been notified of companies offering private refuse services to residents is illegal due to the city’s current contract with Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse.
“There seems to be some confusion about that. We’ve had inquiries about other people using them and we’ve sent out at least two cease and desist letters from the city to these people advertising the service,” Saad said. “We want to make it clear that it is illegal for someone to operate their own private, residential refuse collection inside the city. It is not permitted.”
After the meeting, Administrator Chris Frye said two of them were Haywire Services and Jesus Loves You Hauling.
Saad said the companies are not allowed to offer regular trash pickup services due to the Aiken contract. He added if the businesses do not cease their advertisements for private, residential garbage pickup, the city could pursue further legal action against them.
The city’s current contract with Aiken, which began April 1 and runs through March 31, 2026, offers residents the option of either using 95-gallon bins or individual 32-gallon “orange bags.”
During the council meeting, Councilman Eric Ritter asked Saad if, once the city exits Act 47, which it hopes to due by February 2024, will it be allowed to offer refuse services again.
Saad said the city would be allowed to do that, but it would have to be cost-neutral.
The city ceased running its own dedicated garbage service in April 2020 when it began its first contract with Aiken after Act 47 officials dictated the city shut down its garbage service and contract it out as a cost-savings measure.
