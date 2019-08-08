Lawrence County’s commissioners continue to draw the wrath of New Castle City Council.
The county’s perceived inactions over the deteriorating Cooper Butler Building and in addressing contributions to the New Castle Area Transit Authority have council members seething.
The county has not been acting in good faith with the city, Councilman Tom Smith said on Tuesday night in caucus.
“We’re pointing out the inequity and the miscommunication and the inability of the Lawrence County commissioners to work with this body,” Smith said during the heated discussion.
First, the Cooper Butler Building.
Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo is seeking permission to use Neighborhood Stabilization funds to tear the downtown building. He has been in contact with the county commissioners and county Tax Claim Office to obtain the deed.
Mastrangelo said he secured two bids for the demolition work and asbestos removal — Eric Reighert, $54,000, and Bob Siegel Excavating, $75,500.
“All I want is the deed to the property,” he said. “I will not knock it down until we have the deed to the property.
“It’s dangerous. That building is going to fall down.”
Councilman Tim Fulkerson agreed.
“Nobody is arguing that point.”
But there were other issues to argue over.
The Citywide Development Corp., which Fulkerson chairs, sought to purchase the building in January during the county’s free and clear sale. The group planned to apply for state emergency funds in order to demolish the building.
When the county announced it wanted to create a farmers market in the building, Fulkerson said the group backed off.
“Lo and behold, that never happened,” he said.
Now, Fulkerson said, the city lost a chance at state funding.
“It’s not like we’ve been absent-minded with this building,” he said. “If the county would have put this in their land bank, it would have been the county’s responsibility.
“That building should have been torn down a long time ago.”
The city’s engineer, RAR Engineering, detailed the building’s problems in January. The report outlines severe roof issues, a hole in one wall and fire-damaged joists.
“If nothing is done in the near future to further stabilize and protect the building, we should meet to discuss a dangerous building status,” engineer Gregg Delprincipe wrote to the city.
“Why should we be the ones to tear it down? They’re the ones who held it up,” Councilman Richard Beshero said of the county.
Smith criticized the commissioners’ spending.
“They have $564,702 to beautify a courtyard. Are you kidding me? ... I want to know how out of touch these three gentlemen are? We’re a fiscally distressed city that just happens to be the county seat.”
Now, the transit authority.
Smith shared an email from Commissioner Dan Vogler. The Act 47 committee has told the city to work with the county to take over its annual contribution to the authority.
“Thank you for contacting us,” Vogler wrote to Smith. “I have spoken with Commissioner (Steve) Craig and he would prefer that these matters be addressed by the new board of Commissioners in January. As you know, there will either be two or three new Commissioners. I’ve not had an opportunity to talk with Bob (Del Signore) as of yet. Once I do, I’ll be back in touch.”
Smith said he is tired of the gamesmanship.
“If you have over a half-million dollars to do a flower bed, a flagpole area ... come on, you have to come back to reality.”
Fulkerson called on the commissioners to leave office.
“If you don’t want to do your job, resign now,” he said.
Fulkerson said the commissioners are more concerned with their legacies.
“They’ll spend money on they want on their pet projects, so it has their name on it. Their names will be on that project for the next 20, 25 years. Built by Commissioner Vogler. Built by Commissioner Craig and Del Signore.
“That’s what they want.”
