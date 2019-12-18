City to continue earned income tax

Honorable J. Craig Cox has approved a request from New Castle to levy the earned income tax (EIT) on residents and nonresidents for 2020.
The request, which is pursuant to the Municipalities Financial Recovery Act, will remain at 2.1 percent on city residents and 2.0 precent on nonresidents. It has remained constant since 2016.
"In actuality, when we go in front of the court, what we request is 1.4 percent for residents and 1.3 percent nonresidents," said Jason Medure, the city's solicitor. "The rest of the earned income tax, that everyone has to pay, deals with the pension, the distressed pension fund, and were not required to get court approval for that increase."
The city has appeared in court for levying the EIT multiple times since entering into Act 47, a financial-distressed status, in 2007. It is procedural to gain court approval every year.
Since the city is in Act 47, the state allows the city to set the EIT higher than 1 percent, which is the highest rate allowed for third class cities. Without court approval, the city could only collect 1 percent EIT from residents and nothing from commuters.
"While one of the biggest challenges is its demographic weakness that is in part beyond the city's control, the city can still make progress toward financial recovery by gaining flexibility to set its resident earned income tax rate (through the Home Rule Charter process), controlling cost growth and making its neighborhoods cleaner and more attractive," the proposed budget reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.