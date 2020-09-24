New Castle residents who are not participating in the mandatory garbage collection services could face up to $9,000 fines as the city will be rolling out enforcement in the coming weeks.
Aiken Refuse became the city's private hauler on April 1 after the city's Act 47 recovery team mandated the privatization of the service.
According to city solicitor Ted Saad, fines for non-compliance range from $100 to $1,000 per day.
In the first quarter of serivce, 1,400 homes were non-complaint and 1,900 were non-compliant the following quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.