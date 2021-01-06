Pokeberry Press announced Wednesday the publication of its second New Castle-themed anthology.
An editorial board collected short fiction, nonfiction, poems, art and photographs that focus on New Castle's history over the summer months to compile them into one collection titled "The Keep 2020: Visions of New Castle."
The book features memoirs about growing up in Croton, Cascade Park and car shows as well as fictional tales about Victorian New Castle, Native Americans and local hauntings.
Those interested in purchasing the book can find it online on Amazon.com for $15. The 2019 issue is also available online.
