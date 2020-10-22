BY MARIA BASILEO
New Castle city council delayed buying more than $200,000 of brand new public works equipment Thursday in order to investigate less costly options.
"I want to buy this equipment, " Councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile said. "But I believe that we also should permit each other to be able to see the entire picture."
During council's Oct. 8 meeting, public works director Brian Heichel and Bill Shaw, a construction, asphalt and truck equipment sales representative from Stephenson Equipment, explained how the Massey Ferguson Rotary Boom Mower and JCB TeleSkid and attachments would be used to benefit the community and public works department.
"We're trying to be very efficient in what we do moving forward," Heichel said. "As you guys know, we don't have a lot of equipment. There's not been a lot of purchases as far as equipment."
Heichel described the department's current arsenal as containing only a front-end loader, a grader and a backhoe.
The new equipment, councilman Pat Cioppa explained, would save on manpower and man hours.
The new mower costs $142,283, and teleskid plus attachments cost $100,500.39. Together, the pieces total $242,783.48.
Although they considered partially financing the purchase at first, council members concluded they could afford to use cash — $168,000 from the sale of two municipal garbage trucks and $74,783.48 from the budgeted 2020 capital improvement fund.
Councilman Bryan Cameron and council president Tom Smith, however, inquired about other buying possibilities. Cameron asked whether either piece could be bought used, and Smith asked whether they could be leased.
"I want to do this, but I (would) much rather make sure that we've looked at all options," Smith said.
The resolution was tabled until figures are supplied on used and leased equipment.
The money from the sale of the garbage trucks, Councilman Tim Fulkerson explained, must be spent in its entirety by the end of the year or it will be transferred into the city's fund balance, making it unusable for the purchase.
"We're never going to come into that windfall of money that we could do something like this to help us become more efficient and be able to do more for the community," Heichel said during the presentation on Oct. 8.
The council sold the city's garbage trucks to Aiken Refuse in March after the company came in as the highest bidder. The city was mandated under the Act 47 exit plan to privatize garbage collection and sell the trucks.
In other news:
•Council approved an amendment to its fiscal procedure ordinance to include 14 exceptions to payments made without prior authorization from the council. Frye proposed the amendments to council earlier this month.
•An amendment to the city's fees for residential rental property permits was approved. The amending of this ordinance was an Act 47 mandate.
•Creating handicap parking only spaces in front of 8 and 10 W. Moody Ave. was approved.
