+4 Downtown businesses still feel effects of flood 110 years later 110 years later, New Castle is still feeling the impact of the 1913 flood. Businesses are forced to pay for flood insurance of around $10,000 a year and is a deterrent to potential business owners downtown.

(Third in a series)

New Castle Administrator Chris Frye plans to apply to the Federal Emergency Management Agency in hopes of the city becoming part of its Community Rating System.

If approved, it could reduce the city’s floodplain insurance costs by 5 percent to 45 percent.

Submitting the request means a lot of work from the city.

“I reviewed the FEMA coordinator’s manual and spoke with the FEMA NFIP coordinator to get a better understanding of the process,” Frye said. “Obtaining the CRS certification entails a lot, including having a person on staff designated as CRS coordinator to handle all administrative requirements including annual recertification, audits, enforcement and permitting.”

Frye said before applying, the city must guarantee full compliance with floodplain management rules, which involves reviewing past audits, ordinances and permits.

He also said FEMA advises that the city having at least 100 properties receiving NFIP insurance.

Currently, there are 68 residential, 18 commercial and four small business properties within the floodplain with an NFIP policy, meaning it is 10 short.

Other properties have private flood insurance and only those with NFIP insurance get discounts.

Frye also said that FEMA is recommending the city implement a three- to five-year plan, which includes the city’s plans to help prevent flooding.

“Typically, the process to join the CRS program takes 12 to 18 months depending on the community’s floodplain management program,” said FEMA Region 3 External Affairs Specialist Erika O’Sullivan. “Flood insurance premium rates are discounted to reward community actions, but the city’s floodplain designation is not removed by acceptance into the CRS program.”

Frye said the CRS application 800 to 1,000 pages.

“We need to plan properly if this is something that we want to do as a city and as a community to access the feasibility of it, and I believe we should, but we need a starting point,” Frye said. “Once we review our current processes and develop a plan, we can begin the process by requesting a community assistance visit from FEMA.”

Frye said hiring a person to deal with FEMA would be necessary.

He has reached out to officials from Etna Borough in Allegheny County, which is a part of the CRS, for guidance.

“At this time, we don’t have the resources that we need to actually run this program and be successful in the CRS program,” Frye said.

Frye said he wants to work with city council on “creative solutions” to lower the cost of flood insurance for businesses and property owners.

In addition to the FEMA application, Frye mentioned building new dams along the Neshannock Creek to help with the water flow and prevent flooding from storms.

Ultimately, Frye said it may take years to implement, but he wants to assure residents the city is working on trying to reduce flood insurance costs.

