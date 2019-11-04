With a slight chance of snow forecast for next Friday, the city’s Public Works Department has geared up for the incoming winter season.
According to Michael Rooney, the city’s Public Works director, the shed that holds the city’s salt is, “full to the gills.”
Public works has six 10-ton trucks outfitted to both salt and plow roads on the city’s main roads. They also have smaller vehicles to treat narrower roads and parking lots.
Public works, Rooney said, refills their salt supply once winter ends to be prepared for the following year. It will be refilled throughout the season as needed.
In the past, roads in the city have been known to suffer from more slush in comparison to the townships.
Rooney said he sends crews out when he gets a call from the non-emergency number or when he sees the snow start to pile up.
There are a total of 14 drivers who will be working on roads, but, in previous years, the city has used sanitation workers to plow snow as well if they have a CDL license, which Rooney said, will also be the case again this winter if they are needed.
Public works put of their Christmas decorations, which include light-up snowflakes and wreaths, more than a week ago in preparation of the Holiday Parade and Light Up New Castle on Nov. 23.
Whenever the time comes to put the decorations back up, Rooney said, they are tested to see if they are still in working order or need replacement bulbs.
The decorations will come back down after the holiday season and when the weather permits.
