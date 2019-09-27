A conditional use request from an engineering firm on behalf of AT&T was denied at the New Castle City Council meeting Thursday.
Ed Block, on behalf of GPD Group, presented the plan to the council during a caucus meeting on Tuesday, but the council voted to deny to the request by a 2 to 2 vote. Richard Beshero and William Panella voted to approve, while Tim Fulkerson and Paul Stefano voted to deny.
Councilman Tom Smith was absent.
According to the city's solicitor Jason Medure, when there are two votes to approve and two votes to deny, the motion is denied by the council.
"AT&T is trying to improve coverage in the New Castle area," said Block during the caucus meeting on Tuesday. "This particular location we found a multistory building at the Mercer Street address, and proceeded to work with the landlord to come up with an agreement with them for leasing, and then put the preliminary design together."
The request was to install a radio equipment platform, back-up generator and new antennas on ballasted frames on the roof of 1116 S. Mercer St.
The council members took time in the beginning of the meeting to speak further about the actions they took in relation to the Cooper-Butler Building.
The council was presented with a letter earlier this week from GEM Builders and Contractors who showed interest in buying the building for $1, but also asked the city for help with the cost to stabilize the building.
"A dollar sale and $55,000 to give back to the buyer is an absolute sweetheart deal that we weren't going to participate in," Stefano said.
"If somebody really wanted to do it (buy the building), they could have came here, not only at the beginning of the year because this has been in the making for over a year," Fulkerson said. "Nobody was concerned (last year). Nobody."
Fulkerson went on to say the Citywide Development Corporation (CDC) had applied for numerous grants regarding the building, and they were turned down.
"They (the county) should have gave the building to...somebody else for them to restore it. They could have done that. They supersede us whenever they want. They should have done it this time. So the building's coming down, and that's probably the last time I'll speak on it."
In other news:
•A land development plan to construct an addition to an existing car wash on Pearson Street was unanimously approved.
•A $600 bid by Michael Henry to buy 631 E. Reynolds Street was approved by a 3 to 1 vote.
•A $700 bid by Brittany Ellison to buy 1701 S Jefferson Street was denied by a 2 to 2 vote.
•A $505 bid by Vini Barbosa to buy a vacant lot on Park Avenue was withdrawn.
•A conditional use request from Battaglia Home Inspections for 3 family dwelling was denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.