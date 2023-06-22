The plug has been pulled on both moving New Castle’s city hall operations into the public library building and a planned downtown splash pad.
During a special city council meeting Wednesday, city officials notified the public the city is no longer considering moving into the New Castle Public Library building.
“We did pull the plug on that,” said Councilman Eric Ritter.
Council agreed last fall to explore the possibility of moving out of the current city hall building at 230 N. Jefferson St., putting it up for bid and moving all city operations into the library at 207 E. North St. City hall’s yearly maintenance and operating costs are about $90,000 and about $1.1 million in repairs are needed to the roof and boiler system while only around 15 employees work out of the building.
However, Mayor Bryan Cameron said council and the administration agreed not to proceed with the proposed move. The idea had been put on hold in April.
“I don’t think any of us are in agreement,” said Councilman Terry Rodgers regarding the desire to move to the library.
Ritter said the city’s engineering firm, RAR Engineering, was tasked with designing the plans for the city in the library, but were halted.
After the meeting, Cameron said there aren’t any places the city is looking to move city hall operations.
“We’re not actively looking right now,” Cameron said.
Administrator Chris Frye said the city is no longer pursuing a downtown splash pad at Zambelli Park.
For the past two years, New Castle officials have discussed the idea of a splash pad after the city received a $150,000 PA American Water grant as well as a $100,000 state grant to renovate Zambelli Park and some city-owned lots along East Washington Street and Apple Way.
However, Frye said the restrictions on the PA American Water grant have been loosened, meaning the funding can be used for other measures such as cleanups, renovations and riverfront access. He reasoned the funding will now be used to create an outdoor area for a stopping point on the bike trail.
“The splash pad is not happening,” Frye said.
In other business, council voted to hire Eric J. Kerr, Benjamin C. Cunningham and Lawrence R.T. Krauss as full-time police officers at $16.83 an hour with benefits.
Also, a change order was approved for the city’s 2022 paving contract with Wampum-based Youngblood Paving in the amount of $15,743.46.
