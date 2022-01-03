After raising its goal from last year, the New Castle Salvation Army came up a little short in 2021.
New Castle Salvation Army’s Captain Elliott Higgins said the agency fell short of reaching its $70,000 Red Kettle Campaign fundraising goal by about $16,000.
“People were just afraid of venturing out, this year,” Higgins said. “The pandemic had an impact on the local economy. Prices have been higher. A lot of folks are out of work.”
Last year, the local Salvation Army set a goal of $50,000 and exceeded it, raising $67,000.
“We did so well then, that we raised our goal this year, hoping that the trend would last, but it didn’t,” Higgins added.
“We usually also have five solid bell ringers who are volunteers. This year, we had less volunteer bell ringers, so we had to hire some bell ringers and, of course, that expense cut into our proceeds.”
Higgins and his wife, Captain Darlene Higgins, started with the Salvation Army in 2004 in Fall River, Massachusetts. They relocated to New Castle near the end of 2020.
In past years, the local Salvation Army has always received some very large donations from some generous donors. That too changed this year.
“We are missing some of the larger donations from private donors, but we did have some groups sponsor a kettle in memory of some loved one,” Higgins said. He said some local groups served as kettle sponsors at gold ($1,000), silver ($500) and bronze ($250) levels, adding the Lions Club and Rotary Club helped as well. He also said the pop-up holiday market at the former Towne Mall was beneficial.
The goal for next year will be $70,000, Higgins said. “We are optimistic.”
Proceeds are used to finance projects and causes like housing for the homeless, disaster relief, empowering youth, partnering with adults, overcoming poverty, equipping families, fighting for justice, combating addiction and sharing God’s love.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.