City residents voice their objections to new system

Multiple residents spoke during New Castle City Council’s meeting last night in opposition to a recently-approved garbage collection contract.
“I am here before you tonight to inform the New Castle city government the citizens of our fair city will not be extorted by our elected officials,” said Matthew Peters, a city resident who then read the definition of extortion.
A three-year contract with Aiken Refuse was approved by the council earlier this month as it is mandated under the Act 47 exit plan to privatize garbage collection.
Currently, city residents buy blue bags for garbage collection, but will need to buy tags from Aiken beginning in April 2020.
“This is the first time in a long time I’ve seen every type of person from every walk of life band together and tell the city that they have had enough,” Peters said.
“I guess, after being here this long, it kind of is remarkable to me that after the fact and after the months and months of discussion, it’s like a newsflash sometimes,” Councilman Paul Stefano said. “Again, not saying it’s easy on people, but everything has been spelled out. We knew this path was coming.”
Councilman Richard Beshero and Councilman Tim Fulkerson reiterated there had been little public participation in the multiple public meetings the council had about garbage collection.
Besides extortion, council was also accused of violating the fifth and 14th amendments in the Constitution.
Councilman Tom Smith invited the men who spoke in opposition to read Act 101 of 1988, which is a solid waste and garbage act in Pennsylvania.
“We have thought about this, and if anybody thinks that one of these council members hasn’t gotten involved in thought of every way that we could possibly make your life better with trash pickup then I’m sorry to say, you’re wrong,” Fulkerson said. “You’re wrong. We tried everything.”
“We, as a people, have stood up and said that we will not be extorted,” said Peters. “We will not comply, and we have said enough is enough.”
•Eric Ritter was appointed to the New Castle Zoning Board of Appeals. Ritter also currently sits on the Home Rule Study Commission.
•A 21 lot subdivision and consolidation plan submitted by DON Services for their Lower East Side revitalization project was approved.
•A pension claim by Bonnie Williams to collect her deceased former husband’s pension was denied.
