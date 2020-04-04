Years of bids and public meetings over privatizing garbage collection came to fruition Wednesday with the first trash pickups by Aiken Refuse.
"As far as the garbage pickup, they picked up my garbage this morning (Thursday) as scheduled, no problem, " Mark Smith, a city resident, said.
As a part of the city's three-year Act 47 exit plan, contracting refuse and recycling collection services was mandatory. The city went out to bid for the contract three times only to receive the lowest bid from Aiken during the last round. The city terminated its voluntary blue bag system and instituted a mandatory base-fee collection service with Aiken.
Residents had mixed reactions about the service. Some were appreciative of the increased frequency of recycling while others explained their inability to pay, their refusal to pay and the kinks they saw in the system.
"I think they need to look into the renewal payment process to make it easier," said Smith.
Smith explained that he knows a property owner who lives out of state, but has family members living on his property in the city. After speaking with Aiken, Smith said, the family was told the property owner would need to pay for the tags, but the tags would be sent to their property in the city. Smith said the family was also told if the family tried to pay for the tags, they would be refused.
"Kind of ridiculous if you ask me," Smith said.
Persons listed as the property owner are responsible for buying tags from Aiken quarterly whether the property owner lives at the property or rents it out to others.
"Although the payment process online at Aiken is simple, as before, even if the family provided all of the necessary information on the renewal form, if they tried to use their own method of payment it would be refused," Smith said. "And I'm sure there's a lot more families in New Castle in the same boat."
"It’s a change and many people can’t adapt to changes," Sam Flora, the athletic director for New Castle Area School District, said.
Flora, along with his daughter's garbage, was picked up.
"As time goes on, it will get better," Flora said.
Matt Gleghorn, a city resident, has yet to receive his tags due to a mix up regarding who owned his property.
Gleghorn contacted Aiken when he had not received his welcome packet and found out his home was listed under the previous owner's name.
"I am unsure why I wasn't the listed homeowner and concerned about that effect on the enforcement policy," Gleghorn said. "The previous owner could have been caught up in the enforcement policy if I hadn't got it changed."
The issue was solved when Aiken gave Gleghorn a new customer number, making it possible for him to purchase his tags on March 29.
"I called them and they said this weekend or early next week I would be receiving my tags in the mail," Gleghorn continued.
City resident Vickie Thompson said she had issues with the quality of the tags.
"My neighbor tried to use hers and it ripped into pieces," Thompson said. "Same with family. We were extremely careful and had the same issue. We kind had to smoosh it back together on the bag and hope for the best."
Mayor Chris Frye took to social media on Thursday to address garbage collection.
"I'm not willing to jump ship yet," Frye said during a livestream on Facebook. "(I’m) willing to kind of look at this and work it out and work out the kinks of this program.”
