New Castle residents have until Tuesday to order totes from Aiken Refuse if they want to use them when the city’s new garbage contract starts April 1.
Councilman Patsy Cioppa made that announcement Thursday during council’s regular meeting. He said Aiken has to order all the totes and have them delivered to residents by the time the city’s new contract starts.
Council, on Feb. 2, approved a three-year contract with Aiken to run from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026.
Under the new contract, residents have the option to use a 95-gallon bin at a one-time cost not to exceed $75, and then would cost $23 a month, to be billed quarterly.
Residents also have the option to use individual 32-gallon bags at $3.50 each sold in packs of 10.
To qualify for the bins, residents must have their accounts with Aiken paid in full. Residents can also order the totes after Feb. 21, but they won’t be delivered in time for the April 1 deadline.
Aiken Refuse can be reached at (724) 758-9400.
The topic of Aiken and garbage pickup was brought up again during public comment at the meeting Thursday.
Three residents all spoke about what they perceive as poor customer service from Aiken office staff, how Aiken and the city should allow residents to use their remaining yellow tags, since they were forced to purchase them, and that there should be discounts or trade-in programs for senior citizens on fixed incomes.
Both Cioppa and Councilman Terry Rodgers believe the new contract will be a much better system than the soon-to-be-expired contract with the yellow tags.
“I think once we move forward and get past this transition, I think it’s a good system compared to all the systems that we researched,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers added he wants council to work with different city groups and individuals to help pick up trash in the city, and that council and administration are still brainstorming ideas on how help with that endeavor.
“We’re not just sitting back doing nothing. We are trying to be creative on how we can address this as a city,” Rodgers said.
Council and Administrator Chris Frye will also look, in the future, to pass a resolution earmarking the amount that will be budgeted for paving this year.
Frye said the city has around $1.2 to $1.3 million budgeted right now for paving, and will look to pick the specific roads, streets and alleys later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.