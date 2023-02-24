New Castle residents who are frustrated their extra yellow garbage tags won’t be reimbursed, but they can go to a good cause.
City officials, the code enforcement department, Aiken Refuse, Tri-County CleanWays and the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department on Thursday announced a partnership on a neighborhood cleanup project powered by donated extra tags.
The project is meant to make use of the extra tags while also collecting accumulating trash throughout the city in March.
“This is a creative idea that was born out of a real desire to have some good come from a challenging decision for our community,” said New Castle Councilman Terry Rodgers, who worked with the other members of council to develop the program to combat extra tags and mounting trash in the city. “We believe this is an opportunity to come together as a community and spark a neighborhood beautification.”
The city’s current garbage contract with Ellwood City-based Aiken Refuse will end on March 31. A new contract with Aiken begins the next day, which will allow residents to buy totes and bags sold in packs of 10.
Residents with extra tags have the option to donate them to Tri-County CleanWays and the Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Department. They will work with city code enforcement officers to distribute them to residents throughout the city, who can use them to collect and dispose of accumulating garbage.
Code enforcement officers will distribute the tags daily on a first-come, first-served basis to residents. Residents will place their garbage out for collection on the normal night for Aiken to pick it up.
The tag donation collection officially began Thursday and will run through March 24. Once code receives the tags, the department will distribute them around the city as available and as needed to residents who request them.
Residents who want to donate unused tags can drop them off at bins located at the entrance of the Lawrence County Courthouse or to the code department at the Grant Street entrance of city hall at 230 North Jefferson Street.
Residents and groups requesting tags for neighborhood clean-ups can request them by calling code enforcement at (724) 656-3539.
New Castle residents are encouraged to call for available tags for their household or other households in their area.
“This program does not resolve all of the concerns that were voiced to us by our residents, but it is our hope that we are able to use this to make a difference in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Bryan Cameron.
“Every member of city council has listed dealing with blight in the city as one of their top priorities in 2023, and this is a first step to following through on that issue.”
