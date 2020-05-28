BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
New Castle’s Home Rule Commission voted Wednesday to release a survey to gauge city residents’ views about proceeding with a home rule charter.
The commission has around 12 months to decide whether to propose a change in the city’s structure of government and draft a charter. It is recommended the commission decide late July or early August whether to draft the charter.
The government study process requires reaching out to the public in order gain feedback and guidance throughout the research and drafting process. Although required, the city’s Act 47 coordinators have warned the success of the commission is rooted in successful communication with the public.
City residents are asked to go online to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/S8P2KSY to participate in the survey.
Some of the questions include:
•What characteristics are most important to you for your city government?
•How effectively has the city responded to your requests for service and/or complaints in the past?
Residents will have until July 15 to complete the survey.
Paper copies of the survey will be available for city residents who do not have access to the online form. The commission will decide at a later date where residents can pickup and drop off the completed documents.
Participants will be asked for their address in the survey only to confirm they live within city limits.
Informational videos educating the public about the commission, the government structure, the city’s financial position and other aspects related to home rule will be released throughout June and July.
Commission members also will be available to speak to small groups about the charter process.
Short biographies about the seven commission members will also be posted on the city’s website. The seven commission members are Susan Linville, Marco Bulisco, Richard Conti, Shannon Crisci-Brock, Gary Bucci, Eric Ritter and Michael Tempesta.
Lawrence Williams’ resignation as an alternate member was unanimously accepted by the commission. Bucci was absent from the meeting.
Williams was approved to become an alternate member during the commission’s March 13 meeting.
During New Castle City Council’s Tuesday caucus meeting, Mayor Chris Frye proposed nominating Williams to serve on the city’s planning commission. Council president Tom Smith objected to the nomination because he would prefer to see other members of the community serve on boards instead of the same people serving on multiple boards.
Councilman Tim Fulkerson asked Frye whether he could ask Williams if he would resign from the position in order to serve exclusively on the planning commission board. Frye said he would not be comfortable asking Williams to step down.
Jeffrey Oprean and former mayor Anthony Mastrangelo continue to be alternate members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.