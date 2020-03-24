The City Rescue Mission will close its food pantry amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Due to the age of all of our staff and for the safety of our staff as well as people walking in and out," said Kevin Green, the Mission's chief executive officer. "I've made a decision to suspend operations."
Gov. Tom Wolf closed all non-life-sustaining businesses last week, but the Mission has remained open as an essential operation feeding and housing those in need.
The pantry, which supplies food for women, children and families, will close at noon Tuesday and will possibly reopen Monday contingent upon decisions made later this week.
"Donations have dropped considerably," said Green. "We did receive some donations from caterers and restaurants and people who were closing their doors."
Green said the Mission does have a food supply to last at least the next couple of weeks.
The Mission's men's ministry, which usually houses 40 transient men, has been in overflow status for two weeks. It now houses upwards of 60 men.
"We have people sleeping on emergency mats in the chapel and the community room," said Green. "We're trying to keep separation (social distancing) as best we can, so we have men spread throughout the building and trying to accommodate everyone."
The Mission, which is not accepting any more men unless it's an emergency or if men are brought there by police, continues to provide meals to the men who stay there as well as offering take-out containers of food for others as a part of the Community Lunch program.
"It's a day-by-day analysis and evaluation on that Community Lunch program as well," said Green.
The Mission has postponed all of the youth ministry outreach activities at the Sankey Center, but Green said the building has been cleaned and is ready for use if need be.
"We're holding on to a clean building that's ready to put in operation if we need to," Green said.
Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of the Mission's ministries or in Lawrence County.
According to Pennsylvania's Department of Health, there are 644 people statewide who have tested positive and six people have died.
The Mission has helped needy families and transient people since 1911 by providing meals, housing and faith guidance.
"We're not looking for any glory from anyone," said Green.
"We think that we're just going to hang tight for this week and do the best we can and wait until we get to next week to make some more decisions," Green continued.
