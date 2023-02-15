The City Rescue Mission is hosting its Hearts for Hygiene Products Drive during February to collect hygiene products for men, women and children.
The items being collected are antiperspirant/deodorant, men's and women's razors (three blades preferred), body wash, shampoo and conditioner, dry skin lotion, cotton swabs, denture cleaner, shower gel for women, feminine hygiene products, small hair brushes and foot powder.
The donations can be in both full and travel sizes, but open packages will not be accepted.
The items can be donated at the mission at 319 S. Croton Ave.
