There’s officially no fee to park downtown.
Last week, members of the city’s public works department began the process of removing parking meters located in the downtown business area. The parking meters were covered up for the last several months.
“At the end of the day, for the last however long they were covered up anyway,” said city Councilman Bryan Cameron. “It was almost like they’ve kind of been out, but they were like an eyesore.”
Cameron campaigned for free parking before he was elected in 2019. Removing the parking meters was one of his main goals for council in 2022. Year to date, the city has made $1,411 from parking meters.
“For the little amount of money we made off of them, all it did was distract people from going into places,” Cameron said.
While the meters have been taken out, some poles were left standing with two-hour parking signs affixed to them.
“It’s a very small step. I don’t think we’re going to have business banging down the doors now because we don’t have parking meters,” Cameron said, adding it’s a very small step to attracting people downtown.
City council will reconvene Tuesday night in council chambers. Council, which usually meets four times a month, canceled several meetings this summer due to a lack of agenda.
On Tuesday, two hours of public hearings will begin at 4:30 p.m. The regularly scheduled meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will feature, among other things, reports from all city department heads.
