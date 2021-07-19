From staff reports
Gas prices are up two cents this week in western Pennsylvania, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
The average jumped to $3.31 a gallon. In New Castle, the average price is up two cents to $3.25.
The national average is up another three cents to $3.17. Since Memorial Day, the national average is up 13 cents. The average is up 98 cents from a year ago, but 41 cents cheaper than this time in July 2014 when it was last more than $3 a gallon.
One of the primary reasons for more expensive gas prices this summer is high crude oil prices. However, last week crude prices fluctuated from a high of $75 per barrel down to $71 per barrel. News from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) over the weekend, that they have reached a deal to increase production in August, could give crude oil prices the potential to drop under $70 per barrel.
Regardless, AAA expects higher pump prices to be the norm throughout the summer.
However, the more expensive prices aren’t stopping motorists from filling-up based on strong gasoline demand numbers.
During the last seven days, 25 state averages increased by at least two cents, with 11 of those seeing jumps of a nickel or more.
