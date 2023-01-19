Despite complaints over the last three years and more made at Thursday’s city council meeting, it appears Aiken Refuse is here to stay.
More than 50 people attended Thursday’s meeting when council opened bids for the city’s garbage services — but Aiken was the lone bidder. However, under its new bid proposal Aiken would offer either a bag system — similar to the previous “blue bag” program — or a bin system. Currently, it uses a yellow tag system, which it will not be returning to under its new bid.
The city’s current contract with Aiken of Ellwood City expires March 31.
Under the bag program, individual bags would cost $3.50 each, with an extra $15 charge for large or bulky items. Under the bin system, a 95-gallon bin would cost $23 a month, plus extra charges for large, bulky items.
Bags would be able to be purchased in stores with residents able to buy extra bags. Both options include continuing recycling services.
Council tabled the bid so it could be reviewed by the city’s legal department. Council votes to accept or deny the bid in February.
Complaints have been common at council meetings in the last three years, mostly centered on Aiken’s customer service and the requirement to buy a certain amount of tags per quarter. Fourteen residents spoke on the matter during Thursday’s meeting, with all of them expressing displeasure with Aiken.
“We’re all here for the same thing,” said Bonnie Rodgers. “It’s a headache. It’s a burden for all of us.”
Added Spencer Gallagher: “We’re all aching from Aiken.”
All residents who spoke said they dislike the tag system, with some residents wishing the city would start its own trash services again with the blue bags.
The city, as part of its Act 47 exit plan, was forced to sell off its assets including its garbage trucks.
It had used a bag program since the 1990s.
Administrator Chris Frye said he and council will look at the bid offer to see if it best meets the need of the residents, and will due their due diligence to try and help the residents with the next contract.
Both Councilmen Pat Cioppa and Eric Ritter said they never personally had an issue with Aiken.
Ritter believes the biggest issue at play is the tag system, while Cioppa said, beyond wishing there were more bids received, that he would like to see a return to the blue bag system.
Deputy Mayor Maryanne Gavrile said garbage services should be a tiered system based on the need and demand of each resident, and felt the previous contract signed by the past city council was rushed and a disservice to residents.
Mayor Bryan Cameron said he likes how Aiken picks up trash and keeps streets clean, but also said he has extra tags as well.
Cameron said the city’s Act 47 team told council to sell the city’s garbage trucks, with Aiken being the only bidder.
