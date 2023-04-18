New Castle’s public works department is working to make repairs to city-owned facilities damaged during windstorms this month.
Director Brian Heichel listed the work on his first quarter report for 2023.
Shingles from the roof of the new restroom building at Cascade Park were replaced.
A tree came down on the back corner of the old pool house building, damaging the corner of the roof, soffit and facia.
A tree fell onto a ball field at Gaston Park, partially damaging the fence. It will be repaired in-house.
Heichel said 13 to 14 trees were knocked down at Sylvan Heights Golf Course between the two storms.
He said there was nobody playing during the storms.
“The guys at the course have been working to remove them,” Heichel said.
Heichel said for Cascade Park the city carpenter added a transition gravel path from the new walking trail to the black top pavement.
The parks department built six new picnic tables, repainted six old tables, repaired and repainted three benches and built one new bench. Wood strapping was added to the old train station roof to hold insulation up, new facia was cut and painted for the bocce garage, which will be added in the spring, potholes were patched, a broken lattice was repaired and a new water line was run to the mechanic’s garage.
At Progressive Field in Mahoningtown, Mark Torsello will be donating new lighting for the outside of the restrooms this spring while a broken cath grate at the Mangino Playground field was reported to the New Castle Sanitation Authority.
Repairs have been completed to the boy’s concession stand that was damaged in a fire last fall at Deshon Park and a contractor was consulted about repairs for the grandstand at Dean Park.
