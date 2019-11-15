New Castle City Council approved a loan request for $200,000 from NCP Group LLC at its meeting Thursday night.
“I wish that young man all the best success,” Councilman Tim Fulkerson said.
Daniel Romanowski, chief operating officer of ServaxNet LLC, had appeared before council Tuesday to answer questions about his company, which plans on becoming operational once renovations to the Kennedy Square facility are completed next year.
The money will come from the city’s Enterprise Zone Revolving Loan Fund. The purpose of the fund is to provide a source to spark economic development through public-private investments, and in turn, bring jobs to the city. All granted loans are at 3 percent, according to the city’s website.
“We appreciate you buying the Penn Power building, and investing in downtown New Castle,” Councilman Tom Smith said Tuesday.
ServaxNet, headquartered in El Paso, Texas, supplies information technology support, hosting, cloud-hosting and consultation services for companies.
They have two other data centers, which are in Las Vegas, Nevada and El Paso.
“The primary goal was for us to have a presence here on the East Coast,” Romanowski said.
After renovations are done in three to six months on the areas the company will operate in, Romanowski said the company plan on leasing out the building for office space.
To start, the company will have eight employees but, Romanowski said, the company has other ideas that may increase that number.
NCP Group LLC bought the 42,0000-square-feet former Penn Power building for $85,000 on Oct. 11 from the Paul Lynch Foundation.
“I’m very happy for him,” said Fulkerson. “We gotta wish him the best and success, and it’s another blighted property that is going to be renovated in downtown New Castle, so congratulations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.