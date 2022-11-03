New Castle is committed to ensuring fair and equal housing opportunities for all by following the federal Fair Housing Act of 1968 and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act.
The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), familial status, national origin, and disability and commits recipients of federal funding to affirmatively further fair housing in their communities.
“Most people know that they can’t be discriminated against, but they’re not sure where to go or what to do if it actually happens to them,” Mayor Chris Frye said in a release.
Citizens can access a list of fair housing resources on the city’s website at newcastlepa.org/live/fair-housing-resources.
The Pennsylvania Human Relations Act further prohibits discrimination in housing based on religious creed, ancestry, age, pregnancy/childbirth and the use of guide support animals because of blindness, deafness, physical handicap of the user or because the user is a handler or trainer of support or guide animals.
Housing discrimination can occur in many forms, including a landlord refusing to rent, advertising only to certain people or denying housing is available. Financial institutions may deny or make different financial conditions for home loans based on a discriminating factor.
Discrimination complaints can be filed with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, 333 Market St., 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101, or by calling (717) 787-9780, or the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, 100 Penn Square East, 12th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or by calling (215) 861-7643.
Citizens are also encouraged to call the fair housing hotline at (800) 669-9777 or visit hud.gov/fair-housing.
