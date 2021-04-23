Residents of the New Castle community are invited to meet their local law enforcement team in person Wednesday at a “Coffee With a Cop” event.
The meeting is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. at The Confluence on East Washington Street.
Officers from various branches of the department will be there to answer questions and discuss issues with concerned citizens, according to community relations officer Lt. Sheila Panella.
The coffee will be free, and those participating will receive free coffee mugs.
Attending the event will be two narcotics officers, Amanda Ventura who is the department’s canine officer; Cpl. James Hoyland as a school resource officer; patrol women Molly Galizia and Brandi Stewart; Lt. Kevin Seelbaugh, the patrol lieutenant and commander of the department’s Critical Incident Response Team; police chief Bobby Salem and Panella.
“The purpose of the event is for the officers and the citizens to get to know one another and discuss goals for the community,” Panella said.
“They can ask questions or discuss concerns or issues.”
She noted that this is the first of its kind, but the department plans to have more such events in the future.
