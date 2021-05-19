Four New Castle police officers, two chaplains, a police widow and her son all were part of a fundraising effort and bicycle trek that raised $5,000 this year toward helping families of fallen officers.
The two officers, detective Branddon Hallowich and Steve Brooks, were cyclists, and officers Mark Lewis and Fred Buswell were motorcycle traffic control escorts on their annual pilgrimage to mark national police officers memorial week with Law Enforcement United Inc.
The May 10 and 11 trek annually honors officers throughout North American who have died in the line of duty.
Joining the New Castle riders were the Revs. Gary Crowe and Randy Crum, New Castle police chaplains as support vehicle drivers, and Heather Cuscino and her son, Dustin, 24. Heather was on the food team and Dustin also was in a support vehicle. All eight were part of the Law Enforcement United, riding on a mission called "Road to Hope."
Cuscino's husband, Brian, died of a heart attack while on duty the morning of April 19, 2018. She and their son, Dustin, have participated in the ride and fundraising ever since his death.
"We've been involved in this organization to honor Brian Cuscino since he died," Buswell said. "That's why we all got involved."
Law Enforcement United, founded in 2009, is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that financially supports surviving family members of fallen officers as well as donates money for resources and equipment to prevent fatalities and to the fallen officers memorial.
Typically, the annual ride draws thousands to Washington, D.C., but last year was canceled and this year ceremonies were confined to officers' individual states. The New Castle group continued raising money through last year's planned event. The local team made their way to Harrisburg from Reading, via York and Hershey, ending at the state Capitol and totaling 72 miles the first day and 57 the next.
The New Castle group raised its contribution through the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21 with fundraising activities and donations, Hallowich pointed out. He decided to become involved to honor Cuscino's memory and "after seeing what they do for the survivor families. They really do a lot."
"We've already started our fundraising for next year," Heather pointed out.
"Every member who participates is riding for an officer who died that year," Buswell said. Participants are issued metal bracelets that have that officer's name on them. Cuscino's name was on the bracelets three years ago and it appears on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial wall in Washington, D.C.
For his perseverance and dedication in fundraising and recruiting efforts, Buswell — who said he's recruiting other county officers to participate — this year was the recipient of the Robert Baron award as the Law Enforcement United member of the year. A New Castle police officer for 23 years, Buswell has been riding in the event for three years and received the plaque for his involvement and contributions in previous years.
He noted police chief Bobby Salem planned to participate this year, but had to abruptly cancel when he was called to testify in a federal court case.
Buswell said participants statewide raised a total of $30,000 this year for the Pennsylvania Chapter of Law Enforcement United, and New Castle's contribution makes up one-sixth of that.
There are three chapters of the group in the country that were meeting up every year in Washington, D.C., and participants can choose which ride to participate in. In Pennsylvania this year, there were cyclists from Nashville and Georgia. They sometimes choose Pennsylvania over their own states because of more challenging terrain is more challenging for bicycling. In 2019, the three chapters had a total of 400 bicyclists make the trip to D.C. together.
This year's New Castle group on their trip also met up with longtime participant Natalie Padula Jensen, who was born in New Castle and still has family here. Her husband, detective Jared Scott Jensen of the Colorado Springs Police Department, was killed in the line of duty in 2006.
"It's really something to see," Heather said of the past national event when everyone rode together. "I got chills when I saw them coming in."
