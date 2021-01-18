By DEBBIE WACHTER
New Castle police are investigating whether arson was the cause of a fire that left at least two people homeless Saturday night on the city’s East Side.
Firefighters were called around 9:45 p.m. to a white, three-story wood frame house at 928 Marshall Ave. They arrived to find the second floor of the house and third-floor finished attic engulfed in flames with heavy smoke, according to fire chief Mike Kobbe. The first call was that there might be entrapment, he said, but they learned that although someone was living in the house, no one was there when firefighters got on scene.
Kobbe said he learned from the police that they had been called to the house earlier for a domestic dispute, which they believe led to the fire. No charges had been filed as of Sunday as a result of the fire or the domestic.
According to information from the Lawrence County 911 center, there had been a call for the police at that household around 9:30 p.m.
As city firemen were fighting the blaze, one fireman suffered a facial cut from a piece of glass, Kobbe said. He was treated at the hospital and released.
No other injuries were reported.
The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department was on standby for New Castle, and an ambulance was at the scene.
The house sustained heavy damage to the second floor and attic.
“The fire got into the roof, and we had to chase it down,” Kobbe said. Assistant fire chief Shawn Johnson said the flames spread to the eaves and gutters of the house. The firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours.
The first floor primarily had water damage, but the house was uninhabitable, Kobbe said. The American Red Cross responded to assist the occupants with lodging and other needs. The names of the people who had been living in the rental house were not available Sunday afternoon.
“It will take serious repair to make the house livable again,” Kobbe said.
According to Lawrence County assessment records, the listed owner of the house is Jason C. Kraner.
A city police fire investigator is looking into the details of the cause of the fire.
