The New Castle and Shenango police departments were investigating a late Tuesday shooting on the city's East side.
Three people, of unknown ages, were shot at a house at 1017 Adams St. before midnight Tuesday evening. Two of the people were transported to a Youngstown hospital, while the third person was transported to UPMC Jameson, according to emergency responders on the scene. The Shenango K-9 unit and New Castle Fire Department also responded to the scene.
It is the second shooting to occur at that address this decade. In December 2012 following a month-long investigation, New Castle police charged Christopher J. Little, 24 at the time, with criminal attempt at homicide for allegedly shooting Brian Segers, then 38, in the neck and left chest on Nov. 6, 2012.
