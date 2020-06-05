Two people were shot during an incident late Thursday night at the Harbor Heights housing projects.
New Castle police were called to the scene on Booker Drive just after 11:15 p.m. for a shooting. The condition of the two people was unknown early Friday morning. City police were assisted on the scene by Union Township police and McGonigle Ambulance Service.
This story will be updated.
