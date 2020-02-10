The New Castle Police Department responds to many calls each day.
One call on Friday took wings. Literally.
City police officers were dispatched to George Washington Intermediate School to assist with a possible raccoon stuck in a chimney, the department posted on its Facebook page.
When they discovered the animal in question, officers realized it was a young pigeon that could not fly.
Officers rescued the bird and then called a wildlife rescue group for retrieval.
The officers, in a Facebook photograph, dubbed the pigeon, “Petey the patrol pigeon.”
Members of the group said it was a good thing the officers grabbed the pigeon because it had not learned to eat on its own or fly.
Police said the animal will be cared for and then released back into the wild.
