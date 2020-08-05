(This is the first part of a two part series examining New Castle city police.)
The New Castle Police Department believes it follows almost all of the policies a nonprofit organization claims reduce police violence.
"City council and the city administration are supportive of instituting such best practices within the police department," Mayor Chris Frye said. "These policies will ensure everyone is safe during police encounters including the safety of the officers."
The New York-based nonprofit We The Protestors launched its "8 Can't Wait" campaign in June as a part of its Campaign Zero project.
The campaign was a response to the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes.
After conducting an analysis of the 100 largest cities in the United States in 2016, the group found eight use-of-force policies that coincided with lower rates of deaths by police.
8 Can't Wait was born from the analysis and is reported to reduce police violence by 72 percent.
The eight policies are:
•Ban chokeholds and strangleholds
•Require de-escalation
•Require warning before shooting
•Exhaust all other means before shooting
•Duty to intervene
•Ban shooting at moving vehicles
•Require use of force continuum
•Require comprehensive reporting
Seven of the polices are already in place New Castle Police Department.
Carotid holds — also known as strangleholds — are permissible in the department's most recent policy book, which was published in 2016.
In order to perform this stranglehold, an officer bends his arm around a suspect's neck and applies pressure to either side of the windpipe, which slows or stops the flow of blood to the brain.
In a report prepared by Chief Bobby Salem to Frye, the policy and the others were addressed.
"We are looking at removing it from the policy and it not being acceptable unless faced with a deadly force situation," the report reads.
"The NCPD does not use chokeholds unless faced with deadly force situations," it continues. "The use of a carotid control hold is currently allowed only if the officer is properly trained to utilize that technique."
Salem also said that a majority of city police officers are not certified to use the choke and, thus, it is not used frequently. Officers trained to perform the choke don't use it, Salem said, because they have other modes of subduing a subject through less dangerous ways, such as Tasers.
"The use of the chokehold is the only policy that doesn’t align fully with 8 Can’t Wait and will be removed from NCPD policies as a primary use of force immediately," Frye said, who also applauded the department for their effort to address 8 Can't Wait.
A Right to Know was request filed on July 7 for all incident reports reporting the use of carotid holds from Jan. 1, 2015 through July 7, 2020.
The request was denied on July 13 because the records do not exist.
According to Salem, prior to the adoption of the newest version of their policy book, officers were not required to document all uses of force. Severe uses of force such as shooting or dog bites were to be documented, but physical fights and carotid holds were not.
Asked whether holds could have been performed prior to 2016 by officers who were not certified to do so, Salem said he was unsure.
There would be no way to prove through RTK whether officers — certified or not — performed the choke.
Currently, Pittsburgh has all of the policies in place except for banning shooting at moving vehicles, exhausting all other means before shooting and requiring comprehensive reporting.
Of the other seven policies, Salem wrote:
•"De-escalation training is vital to (an) officer’s ability to properly attempt to de-escalate many of the volatile situations our officers face every day. All officers have received and will be receiving new and updated training with the addition of scenario-based drills."
•"NCPD officers shall always give verbal warnings, whenever possible before utilizing deadly or any force. The NCPD does recognize that there are situations which this is not possible. The verbal warning is part of the use of force continuum."
•"NCPD officers shall only use deadly force as a last option. Obviously, the NCPD cannot predict every situation and officers may not be able to go through the use of force continuum due to the circumstances, but the force used by an NCPD officer shall only use the amount which is reasonable and necessary to accomplish a legitimate law enforcement purpose."
•"Any officer present and observing another officer using force that is clearly unreasonable under the circumstances shall intercede to prevent the use of unreasonable force and should promptly report these observations to a supervisor."
•"The NCPD recognizes that shots fired at a moving vehicle are rarely effective. Shooting at a moving vehicle is only permissible when the officer reasonably believes there are no other reasonable means available to avert the threat of the vehicle, or if deadly force other than the vehicle is directed at the officer or the public."
•"The force continuum policy requires officers to only use the force that reasonably appears necessary. We recognize that NCPD officers are involved on a daily basis in numerous and varied interactions and that when warranted reasonable force may be used to carry out their duties. NCPD officers must have an understanding of, and true appreciation for, their authority and limitations. This is especially true with respect to overcoming resistance while engaged in the performance of their duties. The NCPD recognizes and respects the value of all human life and dignity without prejudice to anyone."
•"The NCPD, as per policy, documents all uses of force against civilians. The NCPD also established a Use of Force review board to oversee the use of force by NCPD officers."
Salem believes his department was one of the first in the Commonwealth to establish such a board.
On April 23, 2018, an incident inside a home on East Washington Street resulted in the termination and indictment of former city patrolman Ron Williams after a video of him using what was determined to be excessive force during an arrest went viral on social media.
An internal investigation was conducted by the city police excessive force board to determine if Williams had violated the department's policies and procedures.
As a part of an RTK submitted on June 18, Salem reported there were no substantiated excessive of use of force claims from Jan. 1, 2019 until June 18, 2020.
We The Protestors is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit focused on ending racism and police violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.