The New Castle police department officers will be looking less clean-shaven this month.
Police department personnel are participating in No-Shave November and will be allowed to grow a beard or facial hair. No-Shave November is a month-long event where participants stop shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.
At the end of the month, all donations and proceeds raised will be given to Sense of Connection, a local non-profit organization developed to serve communities with children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other sensory-related diagnoses by providing education, inclusion and sensory equipment.
Anyone wishing to donate or assist the police department in raising money for this cause can send or bring donations to the police station at 303 E. North St., New Castle, Pa. 16101. Residents can send donations directly to Sense of Connection by going through its Facebook page clicking the “donate” tab.
