A New Castle police officer is recovering from symptoms and a positive test of the coronavirus, according to police chief Bobby Salem.
Salem said the officer tested positive around June 25 and has been off work since then. He said that officer’s quarantine period is over later this week. Several other department officers also were tested for COVID-19 but they all tested negative, he said.
“Our department is following Department of Health guidelines in protection of the other officers and people in the department and the public,” he said, adding that anyone who had any contact with the officer has been screened.
He emphasized that city officers and other employees there are required to wear masks while on patrol and when they are within six feet of others.
Lawrence County Commissioner Morgan Boyd said that the county government center has had two confirmed and two unconfirmed cases thus far in the courthouse, that were previously announced. He said there have been no new cases to date as of Sunday.
Boyd said the Administrative Offices of the Pennsylvania Courts issued clarification for local governments, saying that anyone entering the courthouse is required to wear a mask.
That includes the public and county employees, “and it will be enforced,” he said. He added that President Judge Dominick Motto has even stricter requirements for court employees and people attending court proceedings.
Lawrence County added 15 new positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 12 new cases reported Saturday and three more Sunday, bringing the Lawrence County total to 174.
The county death count stayed at nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.