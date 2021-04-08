New Castle police are investigating a shooting in Neshannock Village that claimed the life of a 23-year-old New Castle man Thursday afternoon.
The police were called to the apartment complex around 1:30 p.m. after a man reportedly shot at another man outside, who was driving a black SUV. The SUV then crashed into a pole.
City police Chief Bobby Salem said the driver was hit by gunfire and was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
Neshannock Boulevard was cordoned off with crime scene tape around the housing projects while the investigation was ongoing, and the police set up a roadblock to keep cars out of the area.
The New Castle Fire Department and the Lawrence County Sheriff deputies also responded.
Salem said the deceased man's name is being withheld, pending next of kin. The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the gunfire.
This story will be updated. More to come.
