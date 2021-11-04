A woman was transported from the scene by ambulance following a reported shooting in a laundromat Thursday afternoon.
Police were swarming the Colonial Coin-Op Laundromat in the 600 block of Allen Street where crime scene tape cordoned off the area and glass shards and bullet fragments were found on the ground.
The incident reportedly occurred around 4:30 p.m.
No further details were available early in the evening.
