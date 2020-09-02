New Castle residents will soon have an official voice on matters surrounding the city’s police department.
The department announced Monday afternoon it was taking applications for a new citizens advisory board that will meet to come up with new ideas and solutions to any issues in the community or facing the department. The board will be housed under the police department’s community affairs bureau, which was created a few months ago, according to Chief Bobby Salem.
“One of the goals of the community affairs bureau is to establish community relations,” Salem said. He added that the idea of having an advisory board was in the works even before unrest between the public and police across the country heightened with the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“With everything going on nationally, it’s even more evident its something we need,” Salem said.
The board is a part of the police department’s efforts to become more involved in the community. A recent downtown business survey was done in cooperation with the department’s community affairs bureau, and last week officers drove around in an ice cream truck handing out cool treats to customers. The new bureau has a goal of connecting the police with downtown business owners to increase communication. Salem noted during downtown protests in June, some false information was spreading, which made better communication a key.
The advisory board, in addition to discussing issues, “may be asked to conduct research, generate new ideas or solutions or provide informed recommendations on public policies and practices,” according to a release from Salem.
The board will not, however, make policy.
“It won’t be a policy-making board, but more recommendations and how we can better serve our community,” said Salem, who will serve on the all-volunteer board.
Since information was posted on the police department’s Facebook page on Monday, several already have expressed interest in joining.
Salem wasn’t sure how large or small the board should be, but wants to make sure it is diverse and has representation from each part of the city.
People interested in being part of the board should submit their name, address and reason for wanting to serve — the department is requesting applicants also include what their goals on the board would be — and submit them to the police at 303 E. North St., New Castle, Pa. 16101.
Applicants will be reviewed and may be interviewed prior to being accepted for the position. Any questions can be directed to Salem at (724) 656-3580 or Sgt. Sheila Panella at (724) 656-3587.
