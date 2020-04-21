Two women were arrested Friday morning when officers reported finding drugs and a gun inside a vehicle during a traffic stop.
New Castle police have charged Jovan Dichell Alexander, 37, of 806 Junior High St. and De’Launa Jeanae Barnes, of 1142 Parkwood Court, Apt. 2C, both of whom were passengers in the vehicle. The police pulled over the black Cadillac in which the women were riding around 2 a.m. Friday on South Cascade Street at Frew Mill Road.
According to the criminal complaints filed against both women, the police seized a handgun with nine live 9-millimeter rounds, two bags containing a total of 1.1 gram of suspected crack cocaine, a 39.3-gram bag of marijuana and a bag containing brown tablets that were identified as the pain medication oxymorphone hydrochloride, $907 in cash, four cell phones and an open bottle of cognac.
An officer on patrol stopped the black Cadillac because of a tinted window and a dangling license plate. He reported smelling marijuana smoke coming from the car while he was following it. A drug-sniffing police dog alerted for the presence of narcotics inside the car, and the gun, some loose marijuana, the cell phones, cash and narcotics were found inside, police reported.
The police while searching Barnes at the station found the bag of marijuana hidden inside of her pants, the report said.
Police said the male driver of the car was released after they learned that none of the confiscated items belonged to him.
Barnes and Alexander each are charged with possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alexander additionally is charged with carrying a gun without a license.
They were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $10,000 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.