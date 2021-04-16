City police enforcing ATV, dirt bike measure

By DEBBIE WACHTER
NEW CASTLE NEWS
The New Castle police are cracking down on people who are seen riding ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets.
City police chief Bobby Salem said that riders of those vehicles are being seen and identified by some residents by where they live, or they're being seen by cameras. In such cases, the homes where they live are being cited under the city's disorderly house list, and the residents — if found guilty — could be fined between $25 and $300 plus court costs for each offense.
Salem said the city has received complaints from residents in all areas of the city about people, many of them youths, riding the loud-engined vehicles racing up and down city streets, many times at night.
The city enacted an ordinance several years ago that makes it illegal to ride an ATV or a dirt bike anywhere in the city, but the problem persists because it hasn't been easy to identify the rider, and the rider speeds away before law enforcement can catch up with them, Salem said.
With the help of neighbors, photographs and other sources of intelligence, the city police have begun identifying the locations of where some of the riders live, and those homes have been placed on the city's disorderly house list, Salem said.
"Since we cannot identify the driver of the bike, we cannot charge that person with vehicle code violations, but we can charge the residence where they live with violations under the disorderly house section," he said.
Police officers have gone knocking on the doors of those houses, advising the homeowners that they are being placed on the disorderly house.
As a result of that effort, "we have seen some positive results with some neighbors calling and thanking us, stating that their neighborhoods are finally quiet," Salem said. "Obviously, we have a lot of work to do. There are still bikes all over the city, but we believe this is at least one way to try to minimize the disruption caused by these (vehicles)."
The city's ordinance defines a disorderly house as any place in the city, including residential properties, vacant lots and commercial business properties, where people gather or live and where the owner or resident encourages or allows drunkenness, illegal consumption, boisterous conduct, unseemly noise, fighting or other conduct that disturbs the public peace or decorum., promotes disorder and lessens the dignity of the community.
The keeper of a disorderly house can be the owner, lessee or person in charge of the houses at the time when any of the above offenses occur. Under the ordinance, the police are directed to suppress and close the house deemed to be disorderly and to arrest anyone inside.
