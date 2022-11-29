The New Castle Police Department is down to its minimum number of available marked vehicles in its fleet.
That’s because over the last few months, five marked vehicles have been involved in accidents.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said three of the accidents involved deer, while two were caused by accidents involving other drivers.
“We can’t afford to lose any more vehicles,” Salem said, noting the department has just enough for marked vehicles for patrols.
Salem said for the three hit by deer, they are damaged but can be repaired. There is, however, a delay because repair shops are waiting for parts.
The other two vehicles are being totaled. One of the vehicles was in service for only three days before it was damaged.
The department will receive reimbursements from its insurance carrier to get two new vehicles.
However, new 2023 Ford Interceptors have not been released to shops or dealers yet. Salem said there is an ongoing police vehicle shortage across the country
Salem said if any more get taken out of service, they would have to use unmarked vehicles, something he doesn’t want to do.
