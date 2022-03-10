A New Castle police officer who uncovered a ring of suspects in warehouse burglaries and furniture thefts has charged the kingpin who reportedly commandeered the operation.
James C. Johnson, 36, of Youngstown, formerly of New Jersey, is wanted by the police on 51 felony charges, including 12 counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft and receiving stolen property, and three counts of conspiracy to commit theft. The furniture thefts reportedly occurred on multiple occasions during the last week of January and the first few weeks of February, according to a criminal complaint filed against Johnson.
He and one of his accused accomplices, Anthony L. McGeachy, 46, of Greensburg, also are both accused in a case filed against him in January for the reported theft of vehicle transmissions from an automotive business on Lutton Street in late December. McGeachy is additionally facing insurance fraud-related charges filed in November by the state Office of the Attorney General. He is out of jail on a nonmonetary bonds for both of the latter cases.
New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem commended patrolwoman Brandi Stewart, who led the investigation and pieced together the case.
“She did most of it by herself,” he said. “I’m proud of her. She did an outstanding job on this case. She could easily have turned it over to the detectives, but she followed it all the way through and filed the charges.”
According to the criminal compliant against Johnson, the owner of Haney’s Comfort Living furniture store in downtown New Castle reported to the police he hired Johnson as a delivery man and he worked there for about a month. Haney’s stores its furniture under a contract agreement at a location in the 400 block of East Washington Street.
Haney’s owner reported Johnson was fired from his job about two weeks ago. The owner said he gave Johnson a key and the password to an alarm keypad for the storage building where his furniture merchandise was kept, and Johnson never returned the key when he was terminated, the report said.
The storage building owner discovered the reported intrusions when he stopped there after having been out of town and he noticed numerous large empty cardboard boxes everywhere that had been ripped open. The boxes contained sofas, love seats, corner chaises, ottomans, sectionals, bed frames and other items, the report said.
Video surveillance footage of the warehouse showed several different trucks and about 20 people on numerous dates entering the garage and loading furniture into the beds of the trucks, the report said.
The police allege that Johnson advised others the location was open so they could go in at their own will and take whatever furniture they wanted, and Johnson was being paid for the items.
On Feb. 9 on the video, Johnson could be seen inside the warehouse with an unknown male who was driving a silver pickup truck, and they loaded a sofa and a recliner into the bed for the truck and left.
Through the videos, cell phone records and personal interviews with individuals identified in the footage, the investigating officer determined some of the registrations of the vehicles and identified who is believed to have been involved in the thefts. They also had located some of the furniture to return to the store.
In one instance, the office checked a public housing trash can on Green Street and found large pieces of plastic with multiple labels addressed to Haney’s Comfort Living, the paperwork states.
On Feb. 15, the police were notified of furniture being unloaded from a blue pickup truck on East North Street. One of the two men who unloaded several furniture items onto the ground told officers he was asked to move furniture for sale from the East Washington Street warehouse building. One of the individuals said he was paid $50 for doing so.
The police on Feb. 27 received a phone call about a couch wrapped in plastic and cardboard on the walking trails off Croton Avenue with a Haney’s Comfort Living label on it.
Based on information officers received, they served a search warrant at a house in the 800 block of South Jefferson Street. The woman there told police her daughter said she was going to surprise her with a gift. A few days later, men made two trips to her house delivering a sofa and a recliner chair, she reported. The furniture was removed from the apartment, the complaint states.
In addition to charges against Johnson, the police charged McGeachy with misdemeanor charges of theft, conspiracy and receiving stolen property, and he will receive a summons to appear in court. He was seen in a video Feb. 9 moving two sofas and a recliner from the warehouse into the bed of his tan pickup truck, according to the complaint.
Additional charges could still be pending against other individuals who have been identified in the criminal complaint against Johnson, but none had been filed as of Thursday morning.
As for the hunt for Johnson, a warrant has been issued for his arrest, and Salem said Johnson has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as being wanted on the felony charges.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the city police through LEOC at (724) 656-9300.
