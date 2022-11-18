A New Castle police officer escaped injury when the patrol unit he was operated struck a deer Friday morning.
According to state police, Conner D. Biggs, 27, of New Castle was northbound on Route 18 in North Beaver Township when the deer entered the roadway from the left side, colliding with the vehicle.
Biggs was unhurt, but the patrol unit was towed from the scene.
