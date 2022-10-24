The last two paving projects of the year for the city are wrapping up.
That’s the message from Mayor Chris Frye as milling and repaving work along Grant and Mercer Streets are finishing. The projects were paid for with $2 million in Community Development Block Grant funding allocated to the city. The total cost of paving for the city this year was $1,741,718.
For Grant Street, the paving and milling goes from Sampson Street to North Beaver Street, from North Beaver Street to North Mercer Street and North Mercer Street to East Washington Street. There it connects with a few block portion of road that was repaved earlier this year and lined for a bike lane.
Two large-scale paving projects began this weekend through PennDOT along East Washington Street and Croton Avenue. Detours are in place for both.
Elsewhere around the city, New Castle is still without a full-time code enforcement director. For now, Frye is leading that department along with consultants assigned through the city’s Act 47 team, who will remain on hand to assist code through its transition and search for a new director. Shawn Anderson, the code director as well as community and economic development coordinator, resigned from both positions Sept. 30.
The plan for now is to hire a new code director after the city hires a city administrator. The city administrator is a new position created through the Home Rule charter. That position will oversee much of the city’s operations, powers that currently are given to the mayor.
Frye also reiterated that the major structural changes to city leadership, under its Home Rule charter, will begin in January. This will include adding a sixth city council member. There will be no council president and instead, the seventh member of council with be the city’s elected mayor. New Castle will elect a new mayor in the November 2023 election.
In regards to the remains of the former Jagielly Club at 107-109 W. Long Ave., and why the debris hasn’t been removed yet, the mayor said there are “legal issues” that need to be worked out, and that the city is working with its solicitors to address the property.
The building of the former Jagielly Club collapsed on May 9, leading city officials to order an emergency demolition of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.