New Castle’s city council unanimously approved Mayor Chris Frye’s 2022 budget during Tuesday’s final meeting of the year.

Council held two budget workshop sessions, which lasted for more than two hours each, when council, Frye and solicitors examined the budget line by line and adjusted proposed expenditures.

The final budget amendments were voted on Tuesday, all unanimously.

Taylor Township

police coverage

In President Tom Smith’s last meeting on council, he got his wish for more money from Taylor Township. Currently, the township pays $25,750 annually to the New Castle Police Department for police coverage.

Smith, during both budget workshops, wanted to renegotiate that contract, which was approved 13 years ago. In the end, the township will now be paying $32,000 a year to the city for police coverage, which mostly involves aid at traffic accidents.

Smith said the contract wasn’t revenue-neutral, adding that sometimes a higher-ranking officer at a higher salary would be pulled out to the township for aid.

Paving

The city moved $34,000 from its original allotment for 2022 paving to its 2022 demolition fund.

In total now, $624,500 is budgeted for paving, a figure that doesn’t include $1 million dollars that is being added to the paving fund for 2022.

There are about 99 miles of city streets and each belongs to a five-year paving plan, Frye noted last month at a town hall meeting.

Assistant solicitor

2022 is a collective bargaining year, so lawyer expenses are budgeted to increase. However, council also approved a $7,399 raise for Assistant Solicitor Jonathan Miller to $30,000.

Other changes in the budget include an increase of $1,000 in the spay/neuter to $4,000 to help control the stray cat population. Much of the money available comes from a change in the fire department’s budget.

Originally, $40,000 was allocated for equipment for new hires, however that line item should have only been budgeted for $4,000.

The total changes from Tuesday show a net increase of $6,250, which will be drawn from the reserve.

