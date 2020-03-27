Playgrounds and basketball courts in the city became restricted Thursday in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
"As far as the playground equipment, you're not supposed to be on it if you don't need to be, but there's no way for us to totally shut down everything," said Brian Heichel, the city's public works director.
According to Heichel, who was appointed to the position late last month, it was a collaborative decision between Mayor Chris Frye and other departments to restrict the use of play structures.
The public can still visit parks to walk or do other activities as long as they exercise proper precautions such as social distancing.
"You're still allowed to be out in open spaces on the trails (and in) Cascade Park, but they don't want 300 people standing on top of each other," Heichel said
On Tuesday, around 40 school-aged children were seen at Park Avenue playground playing basketball. New Castle police dispersed the crowd.
Public basketball courts around the city that could be physically locked, are locked, Heichel said. Attendance at courts that cannot be physically locked is strongly discouraged as contact sports such as basketball go against the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation of staying six feet away from one another.
According to Heichel, there is no tentative date for the facilities to become unrestricted, as the situation is "fluid."
The first case of COVID-19 in Lawrence County was confirmed Wednesday afternoon.
"The whole point of this is to try to stop the spread and the curve," Heichel said.
