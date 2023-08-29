A city pair were sentenced Friday for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol Riot.
Following a plea deal, Philip C. "Flip" Vogel II and Debra J. Maimone were each sentenced for a charge of aiding and abetting the theft of property. Vogel received 30 days incarceration and one year of supervised release, while Maimone received two years of probation.
Each will pay $1,831 in court-related costs and restitution, while their remaining four charges were dismissed.
The pair were seen on surveillance footage entering and walking through the Capitol Building, rummaging through a bag marked police and taking silver packages from the bag containing escape hoods, which are a form of personal protective equipment designed to protect against various chemical agents or nuclear particles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.