The City of New Castle decided not to extend its three-year Act 47 exit plan for another 18 months after a deadline came and passed on Friday.
New Castle entered Act 47 after it was determined the city fit four of the 11 criteria needed to qualify for financially distressed status and a group of citizens petitioned the state to evaluate its financial solvency.
Earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf passed a law permitting Act 47 municipalities to extend the designation for 18 months. The city must exit Act 47 by August 2022. If the extension was instituted, it would have had until February 2024.
"Council, as a whole, until the administration demonstrates fiscal responsibly, we didn't feel confident with the extension," city council president Tom Smith said Monday night.
Smith indicated the possibility of instituting an extension in the future may be possible if permitted under the new law.
Mayor Chris Frye was unavailable for comment by press time. One of the impacts, Frye said earlier this month, would have been increased earned income tax revenue for operations in 2021. It could have zeroed out the Act 47 EIT used for operations in 2022 instead of 2021 and provided an additional $300,000 for the general fund in 2021.
Another impact would have been another year of labor contracts governed by the exit plan.
Additional revenue stemming from an increased rate of earned income tax — 2.1 percent on city residents and 2.0 percent on non-residents who work in the city — that has been in place since entering Act 47 will remain intact until August 2022 as outlined in the exit plan.
Without Act 47 status, the city could only collect one percent earned income tax from residents and nothing from commuters.
Vieen Leung, one of the city's Act 47 coordinator, indicated Frye and the council had until last Friday to decide whether to opt for the extension.
