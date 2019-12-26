New Castle City Council voted to spend $33,000 in contingency money for improvements to Sylvan Heights Golf Course on Monday.
"We're married to Sylvan," said Councilman Paul Stefano.
Brian Heichel of public works and parks and recreation appeared before council on Dec. 11 to propose investing more money in improving the course’s clubhouse with a new roof and patio in the hopes to drive interest in the course to accrue more revenue.
“(We are) self-sustaining at the golf course next year,” Heichel said earlier this month. “Me being in charge out there, we’re looking at increasing revenues wherever we can.”
"I'm not against golf courses," said Councilman Tim Fulkerson.
According to Councilman Tom Smith, he has been meeting with Mayor-elect Chris Frye as well as the incoming council members in order to discuss the transition process.
Councilmen Richard Beshero, William Panella and Paul Stefano voted to spend the money while Councilmen Tom Smith and Tim Fulkerson voted in opposition of spending the remaining funds.
Dec. 10 caucus meeting
Viewpoints were split at New Castle City Council’s caucus meeting Tuesday night when discussing whether to invest in improvements into the city-owned Sylvan Heights Golf Course.
“I can’t support it. I’m going to be very honest with you guys,” said Councilman Tim Fulkerson.
Fulkerson, who notes less than five percent of voters utilize the course, said he would vote no on spending the excess $33,000 of the council’s contingency money on improvements to the clubhouse.
Stephanie Dean, the city’s chief financial officer and business administrator, reminded council at this time next year, they will no longer have the option to use contingency money toward the course.
“This is your last chance,” Dean said.
“The taxpayers are going to be looking at us and saying, ‘Wait a minute guys. You’re taking good taxpayers’ dollars and putting them into a golf course,’ which a majority of people in the city don’t use the golf course,” said Fulkerson.
“We made a profit this year,” said Councilman William Panella.
“I work for the taxpayer,” said Fulkerson. “I have to watch out for their dollars.”
Panella and the other councilman replied that they did as well, but Panella thought Fulkerson was implying the other councilman did not.
“If you want to close the golf course, just say so,” said Panella.
Fulkerson denied he said that.
Council told Heichel to come back with estimates for the improvements before their Dec. 23 meeting.
“If we’re going to make an investment in the golf course, let’s do it right,” said Councilman Tom Smith, who mentioned he has been frugal in his two years on council.
The city, Smith said, presumably will not generate enough money to perform the improvements within the next two years, so they “might as well pull the plug” if they decide not to allocate the funds this year.
“If we’re going to make this kind of commitment to Sylvan Heights as an amenity of this city, you have to make these kinds of improvements, if not, go ahead and furlough it,” said Smith.
“I’ll tell you right now, I’m not for closing the golf course,” said Panella.
“I’m not against golfers,” said Fulkerson. “I’m against us taking money that we could use elsewhere and put it to good practical use for the citizens of this city. Not a golf course.”
Welcome to the discussion.
